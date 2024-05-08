Portage Michigan Tornado Rated on EF Scale

Brad Devereaux/AP Debris from a damaged FedEx facility after a tornado in Portage, Michigan.

Touchdown has been confirmed in Portage Michigan as National Weather Service Grand Rapids verifies an EF-2 tornado. Following several severe thunderstorms that moved through southwestern Michigan on May 7th, we are now watching the aftermath as crews head out to assess the damages from the storms which produced multiple Tornado Warnings as well as a widespread Tornado Watch.

One tornado has been rated on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. This Tornado moved through Van Buren County into Kalamazoo County, impacting Portage Michigan. The tornado tracked for 11 miles as it touched down near South 10th Street and West R Avenue. The tornado lifted north of East N Avenue. An EF-2 rating is indicative of severe winds gusting from the range of 111-135mph.

Impacts include many homes with damage to roofing and siding, several mobile homes destroyed and damages to a number of businesses. No fatalities have been reported.

