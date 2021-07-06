Police identify Lansing woman and man killed in Monday crash

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing police have identified two people who died in an early Monday morning car crash as 29-year-old Mark Joe Cantu, of Lansing, and 59-year-old Phyllis Schree Williams, also of Lansing.

Officers responded to reports at 2:50 a.m. of a two-vehicle crash on East Saginaw Street and North Cedar Street. According to a news release from the Lansing Police department, when officers arrived to the scene, both vehicles had extensive damages.

Cantu died at the scene. Williams died later at a local hospital.

Police said the car Cantu was driving was speeding and he disobeyed a traffic light.

Neither Williams or Cantu were driving alone. The 59-year-old man driving the car that Williams was in is in good condition and the passenger in Cantu's car is in stable condition.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

