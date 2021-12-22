Police find man, 61, fatally shot inside apartment building

LANSING, Mich. — A 61-year-old man is dead after an early Wednesday morning shooting on Lansing's south side.

Police say they were dispatched to an apartment building in the 200 block of West Jolly Road around 1:30 a.m. on a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, they found the man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead by medics.

A firearm was located near the man. Police say suicide has not been ruled out.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

