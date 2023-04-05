Parts of Greater Lansing area under severe thunderstorm warning Wednesday

UPDATE 11:20 a.m. | The National Weather Service issued another severe thunderstorm warning for Eaton County that will last until 12:15 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY | Parts of the Greater Lansing area have been placed under a severe thunderstorm warning by the National Weather Service.

The warning is in effect until 10:45 a.m., and it applies to all of Eaton County, the northern part of Ingham County, including the city of Lansing, and Clinton County.

For the area north of Lansing, the warning is in effect until 11:15 a.m.

According to the warning, 60-mile-per-hour wind gusts have been reported.

