Parade of storm systems starts Friday across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Numerous storm systems will throw the kitchen sink at us in terms of precipitation. Expect everything from rain to slushy snow accumulations from Friday all the way into next week. Four storm systems are likely.

WSYM System one



We'll begin by talking about the first system, which is the most impactful, moving in Friday morning. We'll see rain moving in around 7-9a with a change over to snow possible near Eaton, Ingham, and Clinton Counties. The change over to snow depends greatly on the temperature of the air aloft. If we can get it cold enough we'll have big wet flakes coming down in the mentioned areas with a sloppy, slushy inch or two of accumulation. Temperatures while the snow is falling in the three counties involving Lansing will be in the middle 30s. That means we'll melt a lot of the snow as if falls or shortly after it falls. There will likely be some slick spots on the roads, but nothing too severe.

WSYM Dec 1 snow potential

Further south will be a cold rain through the day Friday. This includes Jackson, I-94 corridor, and Hillsdale. Expect rain amounts to be near 0.75" which will cause a lot of standing water and mud.

WSYM System 2



Our next system moves in Saturday quickly on the heels of the first. This one will once again have the rain / snow line right through the heart of the FOX 47 viewing area. Another slushy inch is possible around and north of Lansing with just some rain further to the south. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s which will cause it to melt as it falls or shortly after it falls once more. Again, there shouldn't be many issues on the roads, but a few slick spots are possible.

WSYM System 3



Sunday brings us another chance of a rain / snow mix across the whole viewing area. This one will be minor as well with even lighter rain / snow totals - if any. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the middle to upper 30s.

WSYM System 4

Monday looks like it'll be quiet as we gear up for our fourth system that will potentially move in on Tuesday. This one will bring our final round of rain / snow mix with temperatures in the upper 30s.

A lot can change as one system can influence the next. Please come back for further updates each and every day. The forecast is not set in stone and will likely change a bit as these system become a little more clear.

Copy and paste the transcript here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

