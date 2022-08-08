Owosso man shot by Michigan State Police trooper Thursday identified

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Police have identified the man critically injured in a shooting by a state trooper in Owosso on Aug. 4.

Ricky Potter, 39, suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital after being shot twice by a Michigan State Police trooper.

On Aug. 4, police responded to The Avenue Bar & Grill at about 11:35 p.m., after receiving reports of a man banging on the door with a gun.

Police report seeing the man holding a handgun and told him to drop it. When the man didn't comply, one trooper shot him twice.

Police said the man did not fire any rounds from his gun.

The trooper who fired the shots has been placed on administrative leave while detectives with the First District Special Investigation Section investigates. The finalized report will then be sent to the Shiawassee County Prosecutors Office for review.

Authorities said two officers with the Owosso Public Safety Department were also at the incident but did not fire.

Potter is still currently in the hospital, but he is stable and alert. Troopers are expecting charges to be brought against him.

