Owosso man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

Posted at 4:17 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 16:17:01-04

LANSING, Mich. — Authorities have identified the man who died after an officer involved shooting in Bennington Township Saturday night as 37-year-old Randy Lee Jenkins from Owosso.

Police say they arrived to the area of Brewer and Morrice Road around 6:20 p.m Saturday.

Michigan State Police responded to the scene for reports of a man acting 'unusual.' That's when a trooper from Flint attempted to use a taser on Jenkins, but it didn’t work.

Jenkins then fired shots and the state trooper returned fire, killing him.

Michigan State Police are still investigating. The state trooper was placed on administrative leave.

Stay with fox 47 News for updates.

