Out of the frying pan and into the freezer for Michigan, literally

LANSING, Mich. — Wednesday was the final day of summer and boy did it feel like it. Temperatures were in the 80s after some severe storms rolled through Lansing. It was incredibly humid for late September which gave us a heat index value in the upper 80s.

Then the cold front came. The first day of fall has not disappointed. Temperatures are a staggering 20-25 degrees cooler with strong winds, clouds, and even a few rain showers whizzing by.

We aren't stopping at fall though. We are talking frost / freeze now, especially across the northern part of the state.

A cold airmass from Canada has been moving in with this wind all day Thursday. It'll be directly overhead by Friday morning with clear skies and light winds. That is the PERFECT recipe for temperatures to bottom out. Many of us will head into the middle to upper 30s overnight. Very patchy areas of frost are possible, but nothing widespread enough in the FOX 47 viewing area for an advisory or warning to be issued.

Up north it could be as cold as 28 degrees! This is why Frost / Freeze Warnings are issued widespread up there.

Temperatures will stay below average for much of our forecast, but thankfully those overnight lows will moderate a bit into the lower 40s.

Believe it or not our average first freeze in Lansing / Jackson is in the next week or two! Check it out:

NWS Average First Freeze

