Orange barrels and some lanes reopened to ease Memorial Day weekend travel

LANSING, Mich. — Traveling just got a little easier this Memorial Day weekend in Michigan. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that the Michigan Department of Transportation is moving orange barrels to the side of the road and removing lane restrictions to ease traffic delays this holiday weekend.

“On Memorial Day, we honor those who gave their lives to protect our nation and come together with family and friends for a long weekend,” said Whitmer. “To ensure Michiganders can get where they need to go safely and on time, we are suspending work and lifting traffic restrictions this weekend. We are in the middle of another busy, record-breaking construction season and I am proud that since I took office, we have invested 70% more in our roads than the previous administration to fix nearly 20,000 lane miles of road and 1,400 bridges, supporting over 118,000 jobs. On Tuesday morning, our work will continue. I hope you all have a safe Memorial Day weekend."

Starting Friday, May 26, and lasting through the morning of Tuesday, May 30, drivers will see lane restrictions removed in 81 of the 146 statewide road projects.

While operations will be suspended in most MDOT work zones, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures, may remain in place.

"We remind all drivers to slow down, stay alert and avoid distractions," said Acting State Transportation Director Brad Wieferich. "You depend on us to fix the roads; road workers are depending on you with their lives. Let's make sure everyone makes it home each and every night."

Travel is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels this weekend.

More information on work zones that will remain active of have lane restrictions during Memorial Day weekend can be found here.

