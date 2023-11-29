Northern Lights possible if clouds clear next two nights in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — If we can shake the clouds the Northern Lights could be out! This is a highly variable forecast given sun activity, energy traveling through space, and cloud cover. Look up, though!

The sun has been launching energy toward the Earth lately. This energy interacts with the Earth's magnetosphere to cause the Aurora Borealis, or, Northern Lights. A few waves of energy erupted and could arrive as early as tonight and again tomorrow night. According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, Thursday night into Friday could be the best chance.

Here is a model prediction showing some holes in the cloud cover tonight.

WSYM Wed night cloud forecast



Here is a model prediction showing some holes in the cloud cover again Thursday night into early Friday morning.

WSYM Thur night cloud forecast



So, that's the first issue. However, lets assume you are lucky enough to see some clear skies. What now? Assuming the forecast for the energy arriving that will cause the Northern Lights holds, head away from city lights and look to the north. The best way to see and capture the lights is with a long exposure camera. Yes, most phones can do this! We need a Kp Index of 6 or more to see them in mid-Michigan. The solar storm was strong enough to cause a potential Kp Index of 6 tonight and 7 Thursday night into Friday! With the higher number arriving tomorrow night, they should be able to be seen further south, in theory.

WSYM Kp index forecast

WSYM Wed night view line



WSYM Thurs night view line



