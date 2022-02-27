Nordic Fire Festival brings family fun to Eaton County Fairgrounds

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Nordic Fire Festival returned to Charlotte this weekend.

The festival brings archery, mead, and all things Medieval to mid-Michigan.

“This is my first year here, other people from our group have come but I’m really enjoying this today," said Lian Parsell. Parsell came to the Nordic Fire Festival at the Eaton County Fairgrounds to show off her spinning and weaving. Her work, using old methods, is what you might have seen in the viking age.

“On this one I’m weaving fleece on the grease, straight off the sheep," she said. "So it makes a really nice pad for camping because it’s waterproof, the wool insulates it and it keeps you very warm and comfortable.”

The festival, which took a year off due to the pandemic, features axe throwing, spear throwing, archery, music, and plenty of food.

But twins Anna and Elizabeth Kupla say a big part of the fun are the outfits.

“I really like the jewelry like this piece because it’s different. And the hats of course. Yeah the hats are authentic and they keep you warm!" they said.

The Nordic Fire Festival isn't over just yet. It runs through Feb. 27 at 4 p.m.

You can find a list of events here, and tickets here.

