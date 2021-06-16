Watch
No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Ingham County on Tuesday, the first time since June of 2020

Posted at 4:06 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 16:06:06-04

LANSING, Mich. — There's a reason to celebrate in Ingham County. No new COVID-19 cases have been reported here for the first time in about a year.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said Tuesday was the first day that no new cases had been reported since last June.

"We are hitting really the low spot of this pandemic at this point in time," she said.

This time last year, the county was averaging 14.5 cases per day.

"We're back to that point where you know, every now and then we can expect to have no new cases in the day," Vail said.

With 51.5 percent of the county fully vaccinated, she's hopeful that large outbreaks are largely behind us.

"I would expect to see some outbreaks, but I would expect that they would be smaller. And unfortunately, they're probably mostly going to be among unvaccinated individuals," she said.

The fact of a day with no new cases had people here expressing hope for the coming year.

"It's been awesome to see things open up and for us to be able to feel more normal," said Lansing resident Jake Przybyla.

While COVID-19 cases are low, the Ingham County Health Department is still going to focus on getting as many people vaccinated as they can to avoid surges and outbreaks, Vail said.

