AG: Lansing police officers who shot and killed Jason Gallegos were justified in using deadly force

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Attorney General’s Office announced that there will be no charges filed against the five Lansing police officers who shot and killed 36-year-old Jason Gallegos last year.

But his mother Maria Gallegos said her son’s death was unfair and there should be consequences for those involved.

“I kept trying to tell them, look, don’t kill my son he’s sick, he’s sick,” Maria Gallegos said.

Those were the last words she said she spoke to Lansing police officers before they fired, killing Jason.

The shooting happened at Maria Gallegos’s house in the 900 block of North Walnut Street in May of 2020.

Police said they were responding to a report of shots fired. When officers got there, Jason Gallegos was inside. Officers negotiated with him for over an hour before he finally came out.

When he got outside, police said, he fired a shot, striking an officer in the leg. Five officers then returned fire, killing him.

“Police talked to my son and my son told them that he was confused, they didn’t care,” Maria Gallegos said. “They just wanted to kill him.”

She said her son was taking 20 pills a day for mental health issues.

After an almost year-long investigation, the Attorney General’s Office said on Friday that the officers were justified in using deadly force.

But Maria Gallegos says she hurts every day.

“They should have never did that to my son,” she said.

Lansing police said in a statement that the shooting "was a tragic situation that impacted many in our community and our hearts go out to the Gallegos family.”

