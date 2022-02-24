New nightclub coming to old site of Farenheit Ultra Lounge

LANSING, Mich. — The building that once housed Fahrentheit Ultra Lounge was shuttered six years. A new owner has plans to open a new club there in the fall with a new name and a new mission.

“What we’re doing right now is to give it a total makeover. This is a big project to put in the building and behind the project and its going great so far," said owner Leo Brown.

Brown has made his living as a party promoter and knows the nightclub. He says when the building was Fahrenheit Ultra Lounge, it didn’t have a good reputation. That club closed as city officials were looking to revokes its liquor and cabaret licenses due to too frequent police calls.

Brown believes he can change those perceptions with his new project. He hopes to make The Leo Mansion the premier nightclub in Lansing when he opens it up this fall.

“Its going to be diverse. Everybody. Every culture, every ethnicity. We’re going to try to bring as many people as we can throughout the city and the state. This is going to be the spot to be at," Brown said.

Brown says he will need to hire about 25 people to staff the club and wants to offer some of those spots to ex-felons looking to rebuild their lives.

The Leo Mansion will feature 15,000 square feet of space and have two levels.

The new owner plans to have meeting spaces and book live bands and comedy shows along with the traditional club model.

Brown says he expects the project to cost between $2 and $3 million and is seeking financial support from the city.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

