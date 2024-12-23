Neighbors embrace the cold with tubing hills and synthetic ice skating fun

Families enjoyed tubing down the slopes at Hawk Island Park this weekend, with park officials using 1 million gallons of water to create snow for the hills.

The synthetic ice rink at Marketplace on the Green offers free skating for neighbors, with equipment available for borrowing at no charge.

Park officials and neighbors remind everyone to dress warmly for outdoor winter activities, including layering up with hats, gloves, coats, boots, and snow pants.

Watch the video above to see how neighbors are starting their winter break.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On Sunday, families braved the cold for winter fun on Hawk Island Park's tubing hills.

And it was quite a journey to the opening this weekend. Brian Collins, the manager of Hawk Island Park, says a great crew of workers made it happen.

“We started making snow about November, this year we started the night of Thanksgiving, using about 1 million gallons pulled from our lake to make the hill you see out in front of you,” Collins said.

The Tryyell family was one of the many families racing down the tubing hills.

“Yeah, they love it. Family time is the most important time of year for sure,” said Kohl Tryyell, Lansing Neighbor.

Admission to the tubing hills is $11, with an additional fee for parking if you don't have an Ingham County Parks Pass. Park officials ask that neighbors buy tickets ahead of time online.

Neighbors looking for another option can head over to the artificial ice rink at Marketplace on the Green.

According to the township, the plastic synthetic ice is slower than real ice, but what makes this rink even cooler is that it’s totally free for neighbors to use.

Kirsten Fermaglich says she’s excited to have something so close and accessible to her home.

“We bought ice skates last season, and now it's cold, and it's really good for being out and doing winter sports,” Fermaglich said.

Skates can be borrowed from the “Ice Skate Lending Closet” and the rink is open from dawn to approximately 9:00 p.m. and will remain open until late March.

Back on the slopes, park officials and neighbors remind everyone to dress warmly for winter activities, including hats, gloves, coats, and snow pants, to stay safe and comfortable.

“Nobody wants to feel cold, so if you're coming out here, playing in the snow, going down a sledding hill, everyone should layer up and try to keep warm. You can always peel off, but it’s hard to add layers once you're out here,” Said Tryyell.

