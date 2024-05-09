National Weather Service Confirms 4th Tornado on EF Scale

FOX 17/ Lauren Kummer Investigators will survey destruction to determine if a tornado hit the area July 12, 2023

A fourth Tornado has been confirmed and rated on the Enhanced Fujita Scale by the National Weather Service from the May 7th severe storms. Northern Indiana's National Weather Service has rated the Colon/Sherwood Michigan Tornado as an EF-2. Peak winds were estimated to reach 130 mph (close to EF-3 designation, 135 mph+).

The tornado traveled close to 20 miles northeast through colon, crossing into Branch county near Havens and Goodrich Lake. The tornado weakened and lifted south of Union Lake. Extensive damage was reported to roofing and walls of homes.

Northern Indiana's National Weather Service Office also reported two other EF-1 Tornadoes in Michigan located near Dowagiac/Twin Lakes and Union Lake. Peak winds reached 95 mph for both tornadoes. No fatalities or injuries were reported.

On May 8th, Grand Rapid's National Weather Service Office rated the Portage Tornado as an EF-2 with winds peaking at 135 mph. This was also very close to the EF-3 designation and devastated several buildings as well as left debris and downed power lines.

