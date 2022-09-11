Mullet competition returns to Eagle Days

LANSING, Mich. — Eagle Days is on now at Eagle Park in Eagle, Michigan. The weekend-long fair includes a lot of fun activities, petting zoos and comfort food. But the event that takes the cake? the 2022 Eagle Days Mullet Contest.

“I just like doing this every year, it’s fun, it’s good for our park and it’s just a cool way for people to– I like when people are themselves, and they don’t do what everybody thinks they should do and they’re like, 'No dude I’m going to have this crazy hair,'" said Al Durham, who organized the event and owns Guy with a Mullet Landscaping.

Durham tells me this is the second mullet competition hosted at Eagle Days. There were multiple rounds of competition starting with mullets on little ones and ending with mullets on adults in the community. And these mullets take work.

“Been growing it out two years you know why not– grow it out, show it off to do it," said Tim DeLap, who won the teen division of the mullet competition. He says the work is pretty simple though. “Just have an awesome design and a great attitude.”

And Carl Emerson says there’s even a little strategy to doing well in these competitions.

“I’ve been in a couple contests for mullets, and you’ve got to have that little extra thing to put you over the edge, it wasn’t quite enough to put me over the edge today, but it got me in the final three so you can’t be mad about that," said Emerson.

All in all the participants say the competition this year was a good one. Here’s this year’s champion.

"I won first place. I had some amazing competition, I’ll be honest with you, I was nervous. I didn’t think I was going to win but the crowd loved me," said Jackson Wygandt.

2022 Mullet Competition Facebook 2022 Mullet Competition winner Jackson Wygandt (center) and organizers (left and right.)

Wygandt says his mullet has taken years to cultivate and started as a kind cause.

“I’ve had it for years now," he said. "I’ve been growing it out for my grandma who got breast cancer, so I was going to donate it, but I think I have to keep it to keep my championship going now.”

If you missed today’s festivities, you still have until Sept. 11 to check out the late summer fun.

