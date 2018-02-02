MSU Investigation hotline, online complaint form set up

A hotline and online complaint form has been launched in regards to the state's investigation into Michigan State University.

The Attorney General's office is encouraging anyone who may have information related to MSU, its handling of Larry Nassar or other related matters to reach out one of three ways.

Online at www.michigan.gov/msuinvestigation

Email: msuinvestigation@michigan.gov

Phone: 844-324-3374

The hotline will be open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The online complaint form and email address are available 24/7.