Movement back in Michigan for its 25th year

LANSING, Mich. — Call it a tradition - Movement, the techno music festival, made its way back to Michigan for its 25th year.

The three day event kicked off at Hart Plaza in Detroit Memorial Day weekend, and came a long with food, drinks, and live performances from DJs and artists across the world.

“I really enjoy coming here every year,” said Movement goer Morgan Williams. “The music is always out of this world.”

Each year, thousands attend the festival and organizers say in order for the event to be a success, it’s a team effort, that involves collaboration with law enforcement.

Security and safety are top priority,” said Movement organizer. “ Our team works closely with law enforcement and public safety agencies to help ensure safety of our attendees, artists, staff and crews. Some of the security measures you will notice upon arrival include bag checks, walk through metal detects for all attendees, staff and performers and dog seeps.”

Twenty-one sponsors also helped out, making the event unforgettable for many techno fans.

“Techno in Michigan wasn’t always this big, so it’s nice to see many people gather to enjoy this,” said movement goer Gary Thompson.

Organizers say they plan to bring Movement back next year.

“I will for sure tell my friends about it,” Williams said.

