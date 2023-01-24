Mother Nature's "Dry January" comes to an end with six inches of snow for parts of the area

LANSING, Mich. — Our first snowy system in over a month is on track for Wednesday. Expect amounts to vary from lighter in the north to heavier in the south. Some areas in the south could see half a foot of fresh snow.

So far, Mother Nature has been participating in a "Dry January" of her own when it comes to snow in Michigan. That could now be a thing of the past for the FOX 47 viewing area.

A winter storm is tracking out of the southern Rockies and heading for the Great Plains. The system gathers energy and moisture rapidly before breezing its way through the southern Great Lakes. It'll visit us through the day Wednesday and head out overnight into Thursday morning, but not after dropping almost half a foot of snow for parts of the area.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, and Jackson Counties until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Hillsdale County until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Snow will start to move in during the morning commute Wednesday. It'll begin light at first, then become more moderate during the late morning hours. Some areas, especially Hillsdale County, could experience some heavy snowfall rates between about 2-4:00 p.m. Wednesday. Many indications are some on/off in nature at times with various amounts of drier air being wrapped into the system.

Expect snow to taper off rather quickly just after dinnertime Wednesday at about 9pm at the latest.

There could be a little blowing and drifting at times as winds will be sustained from the north at about 10-20mph through the day. Some gusts could be near 30mph. Temperatures will hold at about 32 degrees right through most of the snowfall. Meaning this will be a heavier wetter snow across the area. Good for building a snowman!

Roads will likely go downhill at a steady pace through the morning hours Wednesday and a bit quicker in the afternoon with the heavier bands arriving. However, salt treatments should work just fine since it'll be so warm.

We'll be providing updates through the night and into the day Wednesday!

So far, Lansing has only received 0.3" of snow this month with average temperatures a whopping 10.5 degrees above normal. The final week of the month might be making up for lost time with more snow possible by the weekend.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

