Most of Michigan under tornado watch Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — The National Weather Service has placed most of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan under a tornado watch Wednesday.

The watch began at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday and is in effect until 4 p.m.

The mid-Michigan counties included in the watch are Clinton, Eaton, Hillsdale, Ingham and Jackson counties.

The Grand Rapids and Detroit areas are also included in the watch.

