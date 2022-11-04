Mid-Michigan will be under wind advisory Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — The National Weather Service has placed mid-Michigan under a wind advisory from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

Winds are expected to be at 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts expected to be up to 55 miles per hour.

The areas under the advisory are portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," the advisory said. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

The National Weather Service is advising people to use caution while driving on Saturday and to secure any outdoor objects.

