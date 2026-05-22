Mid-Michigan travelers watch costs ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Many mid-Michigan travelers are paying close attention to the cost of getting away this Memorial Day weekend, from the roads to the skies.

AAA says the national average for a Memorial Day weekend plane ticket is around $800.

Travelers who booked flights in advance may have paid about 8% less than last year.

AAA recommends using a travel agent to find the best flight options and savings.

WATCH: Mid-Michigan travelers eye costs this Memorial Day weekend

Mid-Michigan travelers eye costs this Memorial Day weekend

For Rebecca Grimes from Holt, the cost of a flight is just one part of her Memorial Day weekend plans. She is preparing to fly to Washington D.C. to see family.

"I've had it for a while before the prices went up," Grimes said.

Grimes says booking early is something she always tries to do when planning a trip.

"Well I know when I'm gonna travel, so why not?" Grimes said.

AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland says many travelers are starting to plan further ahead as holiday airfare prices continue to climb.

"With the rising fuel prices, those that did not book early may see increases in those flight prices," Woodland said.

Woodland says the national average for a Memorial Day weekend plane ticket is around $800. She says travelers who locked in their flights earlier were able to avoid some of those higher costs.

"Those that may have booked their flights in advance may have actually paid about 8% less than last year," Woodland said.

Woodland says there are still ways travelers can try to save money on summer trips, including using a travel agent to find the best options.

"AAA has plenty of trusted travel agents that can help you book the right flight at the right place for you," Woodland said.

For Grimes, booking early helped her save money. But she says the real value of the trip is getting to spend time with family coming in from across the world.

"Just being with the family. They're coming from London and from New York City, so it'll be fun to see them and their children," Grimes said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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