Mid-Michigan placed under frost advisory

NWS PICTURE.PNG
Brian Farber WXMI
National Weather Service in Grand Rapids
Posted at 4:19 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 16:19:21-04

LANSING, Mich. — The National Weather Service has placed mid-Michigan under a frost advisory from midnight to 9 a.m. Thursday.

The advisory covers all of mid-Michigan as well as West Michigan and portions of southeast Michigan.

Temperatures are expected to be as low as 35 degrees, which could cause frost to form harming outdoor plants.

