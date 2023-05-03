Mid-Michigan placed under frost advisory

LANSING, Mich. — The National Weather Service has placed mid-Michigan under a frost advisory from midnight to 9 a.m. Thursday.

The advisory covers all of mid-Michigan as well as West Michigan and portions of southeast Michigan.

Temperatures are expected to be as low as 35 degrees, which could cause frost to form harming outdoor plants.

