Mid-Michigan Gas prices drop to lowest level since Memorial Day 2021

LANSING, Mich. — Mid-Michigan drivers are seeing relief at the pump this holiday weekend with gas prices at their lowest level in three years.

According to AAA, gas prices across the country have not been this low since Memorial Day weekend 2021.

The group says the average gas price in Michigan right now is $3.20, down more than 40 cents from last year.

Looking at prices across Michigan neighborhoods, Lansing is coming in higher at $3.25, with Eaton and Clinton counties closer to the state average at $3.21.

Calhoun County is trending high at $3.24, while Jackson is lower at $3.16. Hillsdale has the cheapest average at $3.06.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

