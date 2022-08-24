Mid-Michigan clinics will receive $100,000 from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Blue Cross Blue Shields of Michigan announced Tuesday that seven mid-Michigan clinics will receive a total of $100,000 as part of its 18th annual Strengthening the Safety Net Program.

The program was created to help local clinics continue providing free or low-cost medical, dental, vision, behavioral health and pharmaceutical assistance to uninsured or under-insured Michigan residents.

"They're really able to have a lot of flexibility in using these funds, because they really are bare-bones organizations," BCBSM Social Mission Director Pam Yager said. "They are volunteer organizations providing access to really quality healthcare at no cost to their patients. That's really important to us."

In total, 47 clinics in Michigan will receive $880,000 from Blue Cross Blue Shields of Michigan. According to a press release, these 47 clinics will serve more than 65,000 vulnerable Michigan residents this year.

Since the program launched in 2005, Blue Cross Blue Shields of Michigan has awarded $18 million to safety net health clinics throughout Michigan and estimates that more than 220,000 patients have been served by grantee clinics.

The seven clinics in mid-Michigan, which will receive $15,000 each are:

1. Care Free Medical (Lansing)

2. Cristo Rey Family Health Center (Lansing)

3. His Healing Hands (Lansing)

4. Fountain Clinic (Marshall)

5. Presbyterian Health Clinic of Branch County (Coldwater)

6. St. Luke's Clinic (Jackson)

7. St. Peter's Free Clinic of Hillsdale County, Inc. (Hillsdale)

Yager said funds will be made available on Sept. 30, and the clinics have one year to expend the funds.

