Mid-Michigan cities preparing for snow storm

LANSING, Mich. — The National Weather Service said parts of mid-Michigan can expect to get a foot of snow or more.

Lansing residents can expect to get around 10 to 14 inches of snow between Wednesday and Thursday night.

If you live in Jackson, snowfall will range from 12 inches to 18 inches. The city of Jackson has declared a snow emergency from wednesday through noon on Saturday.

They are asking residents not to park on the streets.

The National Weather Service said the biggest concern is hazardous traveling conditions with snow covering the roads.

"If we know a big storms coming, we'll go through and we'll make sure all the trucks are in good shape. As far as all the fluid levels. Anywhere items like the under body blades, we'll make sure they're good to go. And if they're not, we'll get them changed," said Kevin Baumgart, Charlotte highway maintenance supervisor for MDOT.

Baumgart said they usually have 10 to 11 trucks on the road at a time, but that are able to have 18 should they need to.

The National Weather Service said morning commutes will have the heaviest snow, so drivers are advisied to drive slowly and carefully.

Michigan State Police urge Michiganders to prepare for the winter storm by staying inside. If you have to go outside, make sure you are dressed for the cold conditions.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

