LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's state Christmas tree arrived in Lansing Saturday, marking the official kick-off to the holiday season with a special delivery from Sault Ste. Marie.



The 2024 state Christmas tree traveled from Sault Ste. Marie to the Capitol in Lansing.

Boy Scouts helped prepare the tree by climbing through branches to remove ropes used during transport.

This marks the 25th tree from the Upper Peninsula and the third from Sault Ste. Marie since the program began in 1987.

The massive 68-foot spruce tree was carefully positioned in front of the Capitol building where it will soon be decorated for the holiday season.

WATCH: Michigan's state Christmas tree arrives at Capitol from Upper Peninsula

Michigan's state Christmas tree arrives at Capitol from Sault Ste. Marie

"To be able to bring this tree here and set it in place and kick off the Christmas season it's just such a wonderful opportunity," Heath Miller with the state of Michigan Christmas tree crew said.

After completing its journey from the Upper Peninsula, crews quickly got to work preparing the tree, with local Boy Scouts playing a crucial role.

Alexander Wright was one of the Boy Scouts who climbed through the tree to find and cut all the rope.

"It's kind of sketchy, on the side of the tree when you're used to a vertical tree," Wright said.

His dad shared that participating in this tradition holds special meaning for their family.

"It's a change of the seasons, and it kinda reminds us of the hope of the season," he said.

Alexander added, "Yeah, and also getting to make stuff so you can give it to other people."

Miller explained that selecting the perfect tree is a year-long process with specific requirements.

"There are millions of trees all over the place, to pick just one to come to the capitol, it sure takes a lot of work," Miller said.

The selection process involves public nominations throughout the year, with strict criteria for the chosen tree.

"It has to make certain criteria, its gotta be 60 foot tall, 24ft crown, and a 30 inch trunk diameter," Miller said.

According to DTMD, this marks the 25th tree from the Upper Peninsula and the third tree from Sault Ste. Marie to be selected for the state Christmas tree program, which has been in operation since 1987.

The city will now work to prepare the tree before the Lansing Board of Water & Light adds the lights.

"I encourage anyone to come down on November 21st and see the silver bells and see the tree get lit up, it's just such a great combination," Miller said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.