Michigan workers union says MDOT lacks urgency on safety after US-127 work zone deaths

The Michigan State Employees Association is calling on the Michigan Department of Transportation to make safety changes following the deaths of two MDOT workers in a work zone crash on US-127.

Two MDOT workers, Bruce Wagner and Steve Spenle, were killed in a work zone crash on US-127 on May 26.

The Michigan State Employees Association sent a letter to MDOT citing a lack of urgency on safety and calling for new protocols.

MDOT said the Ingham County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the crash and that the department remains focused on supporting staff and both families.

WATCH: Union demands MDOT work zone safety changes after two workers killed

Union demands MDOT work zone safety changes after two workers killed

Bruce Wagner and Steve Spenle were killed on May 26 in a crash on US-127. The MSEA says MDOT has shown a lack of urgency on safety issues since the incident.

In a letter to MDOT, the MSEA called for a joint workgroup with MDOT leaders to quickly put new safety steps in place, and a committee to investigate near misses and work zone accidents involving employees.

The union also called for more training and updated safety protocols, stronger barriers and signage, and better working equipment. The MSEA is also asking for more Michigan State Police help in work zones with lane closures, and more use of arrow boards when it is legal to push traffic away from crews.

The MSEA represents labor and trades and safety and regulatory employees who work for the state of Michigan.

MDOT officials provided FOX 47 News with this statement: "The Ingham County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the US-127 crash that claimed the lives of two MDOT employees. Our department remains focused on supporting our staff and the families of both Bruce Wagner and Steve Spenle, and continuing to advocate for safe driving practices in and around work zones. Driving is a privilege and holds enormous responsibility. This crash is a stark reminder of the danger road workers face daily, and the accountability every driver must accept before they get behind the wheel.

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