Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency warns of text message scam

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is warning the public of a text message scam.

The agency said that they do not use text messages to correspond with people filing for unemployment benefits.

The suspicious text is from a Texas area code, 210, and says "MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY: Your back payment deposit of $2,800 is now pending on your profile."

The text then asks the person to click on a link, which is a fake link meant for phishing in an attempt to get personal information from the person.

The agency asks that people do not click the link and report the message as junk or spam or delete it.

“Bad actors are constantly using sophisticated methods to try to steal the money you deserve,” said UIA Director Julia Dale. “UIA will not tolerate criminals who try to steal money from hard-working Michiganders. Fighting fraud and providing exemplary customer service are our top priorities. If you suspect anyone of trying to get your personal information or steal your benefits, let us know right away.”

