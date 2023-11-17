Michigan to go for second white holiday before Christmas

LANSING, Mich. — Parts of the state could have yet another white holiday with snow on the ground before we even get to the start of Winter!

It would be just like 2023 to finish off the year with a white Halloween, a white Thanksgiving, and probably struggle to even have a White Christmas.

I am tracking another storm system moving in next week that will bring quite the cool down and cause the jet stream to plummet to our south. There will be nothing to stop Arctic air from pouring down into the Great Lakes.

A storm from the south will meet up with a trailing cold front from a storm to the north right over the Great Lakes Region on Tuesday. At first, temperatures are still warm enough to cause widespread moderate to heavy rain. Winds will be very strong as well. Gusts over 30mph will be common.

As the southern, rainy, system continues to race northward, it'll merge with the northern storm system. Both systems will strengthen into a massive, large-scale storm system with a deep dig in the jet stream on the backside. A high pressure centered in west-central Canada will play perfectly with the low pressure that stalls out east of the Hudson Bay. This will create a direct pathway between the two for bitter cold Arctic air to race south into the Great Lakes. The lake-effect snow machine will ramp up into high gear.

Wednesday, cold air arrives with moisture still in place to potentially cause heavy accumulating snow in northern Michigan and intense lake effect bands to the south. Highs will struggle to reach the freezing mark with winds gusting in excess of 40-50mph.

Thanksgiving itself will feature highs potentially only in the 20s. Winds will be quite strong causing wind chill values to be as cold as 10 degrees through the day. Lake effect snow could still be ongoing.

Models that go this far out are a little more coarse in resolution than the near-term higher resolution models. Sometimes they cannot pick up on small lake-effect style snowfall until the storm is much closer. I am anticipating snow belt areas in Michigan to get a wallop. The Great Lakes are very warm with very cold air set to move over them. Lake effect snow bands will cause travel head-aches into the holiday weekend, but generally outside of the Lansing / Jackson area. Though as we saw numerous times last year, a few potent bands can give us snow as well.

We'll watch very closely!

