Michigan State Police warn of Secretary of State text message scam

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Police are warning residents about a new scam circulating that impersonates the Secretary of State through text messages.

The scam threatens legal action and driver's license suspension for failure to pay fees.

Multiple reports have been received by the MSP Jackson post.

Officials confirm the Secretary of State never requests fee payments via text message.

The fraudulent messages threaten legal action and driver's license suspension for failure to pay certain fees, and include a link for payment.

If you receive this message, authorities advise you should not click the link or share any personal information. Simply delete the message.

