Michigan State Police stop man going 105 mph on I-96 in Livingston County

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a man going 105 miles per hour Tuesday on Interstate 96 in Livingston County.

The 20-year-old man was driving 35 miles per hour over the speed limit, which was 70 miles per hour.

Michigan State Police posted the speedometer reading on Twitter saying they wanted to remind Michiganders that "Speed Kills."

"Please drive the posted speed limits for the safety of all drivers," the post said.

Today a Michigan State Police trooper stopped a 20 year old male for speeding 105 in a 70 mile zone on I-96 in Livingston County. Just a reminder that “Speed Kills”. Please drive the posted speed limits for the safety of all drivers. pic.twitter.com/uWAjBinsky — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) July 5, 2022

