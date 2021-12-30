Michigan schools hiring more nurses, psychologists, counselors and social workers

LANSING, Mich. — Schools in Michigan are in the process of hiring around 560 more nurses, psychologists, social workers, and counselors.

The state has set aside $240 million from the 2022 fiscal school year budget to hire the additional staff.

“I feel like kids now deal with so much more and needs so much more support,” said Sarah Hillman, who has two kids who attend the Lansing School District.

She said she's more than thrilled about the increase in staff.

“As a parent, it doesn’t really matter how much you try, you can’t be everything for your kids,” Hillman said. “So knowing that there is other people out there that are qualified, to talk to that feels better as a parent.”

State officials said already 210 districts have applied for a portion of the money, including the Lansing School District is one of the districts.

Districts that receive money must hire staff by March 1.

“I’m just grateful that the school district is pursuing that,” Hillman

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that she believes health professionals in schools are not luxuries but are needed.

Hillman said she couldn’t agree more, especially during a year marked by COVID cases and school violence.

“The fact that maybe the school will provide someone for them to talk to or help over come some of these challenges, I appreciate that,” Hillman said.

