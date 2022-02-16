Michigan no longer recommending masks for schools, most other indoor gatherings

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human services is updating its mask guidance and withdrawing the advisory on masking in indoor public settings, including schools.

"This is good news for Michigan," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "While Michigan hasn't had statewide mask policies since last June, this updated guidance will underscore that we are getting back to normal. Let's keep working together to build on our momentum so we can keep our kids learning in person.”

The new guidance goes into effect immediately and comes in response to a recent decline in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and increased access to vaccines and testing, calling it a "post-surge recovery phase," meaning "no immediate resurgence predicted."

The state health departmetn recommends individuals regardless of vaccination status continue universal masking in high-risk settings like long-term care facilities, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, jails and health care facilities and wear a mask during isolation and quarantine periods.

The health department suggests school districts and other organizations work with local health department to determine mask policies best for each area.

“Individuals and families should assess their own risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission and make choices about when it makes sense to wear masks,” said health department Director Elizabeth Hertel. “We want to make sure individuals and local communities have the information and tools they need to make choices for their families based on their personal situation and local community conditions. We continue to strongly urge all residents ages 5 and older get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and to get boosted when eligible as the vaccine continues to be our best defense against the virus.”

The department said they will continue to monitor the transmission of COVID-19 to determine if changes need to be made. The health department urges Michiganders to get vaccinated, isolate and quarantine when needed, get tested if you have symptoms and get a free KN95 mask at locations where available.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

