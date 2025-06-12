Michigan joins lawsuit against 23andMe over genetic data ownership

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined 27 other states in a legal battle against DNA testing company 23andMe over the ownership rights of genetic material.

The lawsuit challenges 23andMe's plan to sell genetic data from more than 15 million people to a third party.

Attorneys general argue that customers should maintain ownership of their genetic material.

The case raises significant privacy concerns, including for future generations.

The bankrupt DNA testing company is planning to sell genetic data collected from saliva samples to a third party, prompting legal action from multiple states.

The lawsuit filed this week claims that selling these samples could pose serious privacy challenges, not only for current customers but also for people who have yet to be born.

Nessel joined attorneys general from 27 other states pushing for a judge to decide that customers own their genetic material and that 23andMe doesn't have the right to give that information away without proper consent.

A 23andMe spokesman said that, "customers will still have rights and protections under a new company owner."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

