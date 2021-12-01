Michigan increases speed enforcement to decrease number of fatal crashes

LANSING, Mich. — There will be more speed enforcement on Michigan roads in the coming months. It’s part of an effort to decrease fatal crashes.

More than 100 municipal, county and Michigan State Police agencies are taking part in the effort.

Authorities say there has been an increase in fatal crashes. According to data from the State Police, 1,083 people died from crashes in Michigan in 2020, compared to the 985 fatal crashes in 2019.

In 2020, there were 200 speed-related fatal accidents in the state, compared to the 185 in 2019.

There were a total of 38 fatal crashes in Ingham, Clinton and Eaton counties last year, up from 35 in 2019 but down from 43 in 2018, according to State Police.

“Despite the fact there have been less miles traveled, the fatality rate rose. And crash data shows that speed may have been a factor in many of these preventable crashes,” said Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. “It’s no secret the faster you drive, the greater your risk of dying in a crash. We hope increased enforcement over the coming months will help change these dangerous driving behaviors and save lives.”

The effort will start on Dec.1 and ends on Feb.28.

