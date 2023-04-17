Meet the 12 nominees for United Way of South Central Michigan's Volunteer of the Year

LANSING, Mich. — National Volunteer Week kicked off Sunday and goes until Saturday, April 22, and the United Way of South Central Michigan is celebrating the week by naming four mid-Michiganders as their Volunteers of the Year.

This year, 12 people were nominated for these prestigious honors in the four categories, Lifetime, Adult, Young Adult and Youth Volunteer of the Year.

The winners will be announced right here on FOX 47 Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m.

Adult nominees:

Ronald George

Courtesy United Way of South Central Michigan

Ronald George was nominated by Veronika Parsamova and St. Vincent Catholic Charities, where he has volunteered for over 15 years. In 2022, George volunteered approximately 780 hours serving five different organizations.

George helps St. Vincent Catholic Charities by teaching employment and financial literacy trainings to refugees due to his background as an accountant.

"Ron respects people, and he is respected. He never perceives himself as doing anything exceptional. It just his way of life, his way of serving those who deserve decency and their place in community," Parsamova wrote.

Sue Karr

Courtesy United Way of South Central Michigan

Sue Karr was nominated by Lexy Ritenburgh and the Capital Area Humane Society, where she volunteered more than 800 hours last year.

"When you walk through the doors, Sue's smiling face is quite often the first thing you will see," Ritenburgh wrote. "Sue is a versatile volunteer, greeting patrons and our reception desk. Sue has a special touch when it comes to cats, and has facilitated countless matchmaking success stories, helping families find the perfect furry companion for their homes."

Karr not only volunteers her time at the Capital Area Humane Society but also volunteers her home where she provided foster care for over 20 cats in 2022.

Dean Kimmith

Courtesy United Way of South Central Michigan

Dean Kimmith was nominated by Sophia Beeckman and the Greater Lansing Food Bank, where he has been volunteering for more than five years.

Last year, Kimmith volunteered 276 hours with the Greater Lansing Food Bank. One of Kimmith's favorite activities is the food bank's mobile food distribution events, where he can register sometimes as many as 300 households up at the events.

"While he performs the essential tasks assigned he also takes the time to learn about the neighbors visiting and listens to their personal stories about food insecurity," Beeckman wrote. "He often remembers their names and details they have shared putting them at ease when they attend future distribution events."

Patsy King

Courtesy United Way of South Central Michigan

Patsy King was nominated by Angie Wooster and The Women's Center of Greater Lansing, where she has been volunteering for over 10 years.

In 2022, King volunteered about 260 hours with the center.

"At the Women's Center, Patsy's volunteer role includes making clients feel welcome, maintaining confidentiality, supporting fund-raising events, book keeping, budgeting and preparing financial reports for the Board of Directors," Wooster wrote. "Patsy is dependable, flexible and has a heart of compassion."

Andrea Ryan

Courtesy United Way of South Central Michigan

Andrea Ryan was nominated by Tess Miller, Heather Algrim, Maddy Slamka, Tim Hulliberger and Sean Ryan with the SJ Call-In Coalition Steering Committee.

Ryan has put approximately 350 hours into the SJ Call-In Coalition just in 2022.

"Andrea's work ethic and endless kindness has built a stronger Clinton County community," the nominators wrote. "Andrea utilizes a call-in method of engaging with people in conversations that are often tumultuous, polarizing and controvercial, she emphasizes kindness and patience."

Ryan's nominators also wrote that her work as a mental health professional has helped bring programming and resources to the community.

"She has literally 'called in': the helping mechanisms that were lacking in the community in order to set the foundation for a community that is inclusive to all," the nominators wrote.

Young Adult nominees:

Aya Abu-Zama

Courtesy United Way of South Central Michigan

Aya Abu-Zama was nominated by Jackson Schooley and the Refugee Development Center, where she dedicated 55 hours to direct youth mentorship in 2022.

Abu-Zama is in her second year at Michigan State University and is studying human biology.

"She came to Refugee Development Center with ideas, ambition and deep appreciation for community, all at the age of 17," Schooley wrote. "Aya has worked to support and continue the education of her mentee through helping her to discover her personal and professional goals, explaining the systems of her mentee's new home and most importantly been a consistent, and positive presence in her mentee's life."

Krystal Jang

Courtesy United Way of South Central Michigan

Krystal Jang was nominated by Chloe Kwiecien and the MSU Center for Community Engaged Learning. In 2022, Jang volunteered 761 hours at the center.

"Krystal devotes much of her volunteer time to the Department of Animal Science's Hoffman lab as well as her volunteer role as the treasurer of the MSU Sexual Assault Crisis Team and Crisis Chat staff member for the MSU Center for Survivors," Kwiecien wrote. "Krystal was one of five students recently recognized at the Spartan Volunteer Service Award Banquet for her volunteer work on campus and received a $200 grant to gift to a local nonprofit."

Raymundo Lopez

Courtesy United Way of South Central Michigan

Raymundo Lopez was nominated by Angie Wooster and the Women's Center of Greater Lansing, where he volunteered 325 hours last year.

Lopez helped the center by cleaning out broken items, removing unusable clothing and redesigning the clothing boutique and main lobby, and he also painted areas of the building so clients would feel safe and welcomed.

"Raymundo speaks fluent Spanish and has provided many of our Spanish speaking clients with translation and direct services by assisting clients in creating resumes, cover letters and has provided assistance to clients applying for jobs or schooling," Wooster wrote. "Lastly, he always volunteers to assist us with setup and tear down of events. He has been invaluable to our agency."

Hady Omar

Courtesy United Way of South Central Michigan

Hady Omar was nominated by Chloe Kwiecien and the MSU Center for Community Engaged Learning.

Omar is also a representative of the College of Natural Science on the Associated Students at Michigan State University, the student-led governing body. He is also the vice president for the Arab Cultural Society, treasurer for the Refugee Outreach Research Lab and an intern at MSU Pediatrics.

In total, Omar dedicated 622 volunteer hours last year.

"Hady was one of five students recently recognized at the Spartan Volunteer Service Award Banquet for her volunteer work on campus and received a $200 grant to gift to a local nonprofit," Kwiecien wrote.

Arianna Pittenger

Courtesy United Way of South Central Michigan

Arianna Pittenger was nominated by Chloe Kwiecien and the MSU Center for Community Engaged Learning.

Pittenger volunteered 1,152 hours at the Holtline and Crisis Chat for the MSU Center for Survivors as a clerical aide.

"All this while working on her Clinical Social Work Masters Degree and serving as the Director of Equity and Antidiscimination for the MSU Council of Graduate Students," Kwiecien wrote. "Serving her community is a priority and her volunteerism has helped many survivors."

Youth nominees:

Naomi Johnson

Courtesy United Way of South Central Michigan

Naomi Johnson was nominated by LaToya Turner and the Capital Region Community Foundation.

Johnson is a senior at Lansing Everett High School and is a mentor in her community.

"Rather than succumbing to the obstacles and circumstances around her, Naomi chooses to use her power to influence, mentor and encourage others to get involved. She shows true leadership qualities yet remains incredibly humble in her accomplishments," Turner wrote. "One of Naomi's most admirable qualities is her gentle nature which exudes comfort and positivity. This is seen in her engagement with the ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) community in her school. Genuine people like Naomi are very special and she again, is someone truly deserving of this honor."

Alexandra "Alex" Wooster

Courtesy United Way of South Central Michigan

Alex Wooster was nominated by Angie Wooster and The Women's Center of Greater Lansing, where she volunteered approximately 120 hours.

"Alex has helped to develop new ways to reach young women, including the relationships our organization has with local high school students, through our feminine hygiene product distribution," Angie Wooster wrote. "In addition, she is currently playing an integral role in developing a program that will educate teens in how to identify and avoid domestic violence in relationships."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

