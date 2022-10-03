Meet David Service Capital Area Humane Society's longest volunteer

LANSING, Mich. — It's no secret that the Capital Area Humane Society has some amazing volunteers with a total of 300, but there's one volunteer who's been there the longest.

David Service considers himself a cat guy. It's not that he doesn't like dogs, there's just something special about cats, which is why they call him the cat whisperer.

“I usually will talk in a soft voice or whisper because that gets them used to the sound,” Service said.

Service has been a volunteer at CAHS for years.

“So far it’s 21, and I don’t know if they’ve had anyone else that long or not,” Service said.

Director of Community Relations Penny Pearsall said he's right.

“Actually longer than anyone at the shelter except our President and CEO Julia Willson,” Pearsall said.

Service is there every day the shelter is open.

“I walk in and he’s already here," Pearsall said. "He beats most of the staff in.”

He comes in equipped with every cats arch nemesis, the laser pointer, and toys in his pocket to hand out to each one he sees during the four to five hours he spends there.

“Well I don’t have anywhere I need to go or anything I need to do, and if I do, I’ve got the whole afternoon and evening to do it,” Service said.

Before he was working with animals, he worked for people.

“When I retired, I had 40 years as a state trooper," Service said. “Helping people was the goal when I was a state trooper and making sure that things were going well for people.”

It was a job that didn't always have a happy ending.

“I can look back now and still have real emotional feelings about some of the events that I witnessed,” Service said.

Now, he tries to make sure every cat has their happy ending.

“This has happy tails," Service said. "Happy endings.”

Service roams room to room, cat to kitten.

“Watch the cats and their interaction with one another, their interaction with me," Service said.

And gets to know evert single one.

“40 years I had observation that I can look at things, people, events, evidence, putting it on paper, report writing," Service said. "So that’s what I do with the cats for the vets.”

When it comes to cats, Service has the magic touch.

“The cutest thing ever is when we have shy cats and they’re hiding, and he will be on the floor just laying next to them and just trying to get them to come out of their shell," Pearsall said. "He just has this gentle touch with, especially our kitties.”

Service is showing these cats a second chance at love, and the cats make sure to show David some love back.

“Sometimes the cat will approach me and just exhibit, I need some love for that day," Service said. “Sometimes they’ll recognize that I’m also in need of some support.”

It's a happy job, now, with a happy ending.

“It’s very rewarding and sometimes sad because you’ve worked with them for so long, and they made such progress, and now, they’re going out the door with somebody," Service said. "You start over with somebody else.”

And Service wouldn't trade it for the world.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer with Capital Area Humane Society can do so here.

