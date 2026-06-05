MDOT holds community meeting on U.S. 127 reconstruction project in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation held a community meeting at Lansing's Allen Neighborhood Center to discuss upcoming reconstruction work on U.S. 127.

WATCH: MDOT MEETS WITH COMMUNITY ON U.S. 127 PROJECT

MDOT meets with community on U.S. 127 project

The project will reconstruct U.S. 127 from I-496 to Lake Lansing Road. The eastbound I-496 to northbound 127 ramp will be closed for most of the project, and the Frandor area can expect to see heavy construction activity.

"We're going to have new bridges, new roads, ramps are getting realigned so it's going to be a big improvement for the community," according to Tiana Gillis, the U.S. 127 project manager for MDOT.

Gillis said drivers should expect significant impacts in one of Lansing's busiest corridors.

WATCH: ROADWORK RESUMES ON MICHIGAN AVENUE, IMPACTING DRIVERS AND PEDESTRIANS

Roadwork resumes on Michigan Avenue, Impacting drivers and pedestrians

"I'm sitting right there in traffic with you. I live in the Lansing area where we care about this community, so we do the best to make it as least impactful as we can." Gillis said.

The project comes as work zone safety remains a top concern following recent fatal crashes involving construction workers in Mason.

"So it's really challenging but we just kind of get back out there and keep working to make our roads safer for everybody." Gillis said.

WATCH: LANSING CONSTRUCTION LEADS TO CUT-THROUGH TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS

Lansing construction leads to cut-through traffic complaints

Gillis says safety is always paramount in their planning and asks drivers to stay alert and be patient.

"First and foremost stay off devices, pay attention, read the signs as you're passing them because they will steer you in the right direction. And really the biggest thing is just being patient." Gillis said.

Grand Ledge resident Michele Wischmeyer, who sat in her car eating lunch in a parking lot outside her job in Frandor, described her frustration with construction traffic on her way to work.

"I get irritated real quick and its hot and they got all that backed up traffic because they wanna close all the highways down." Wischmeyer said.

Wischmeyer questioned the scope of the project.

"I don't feel its necessary... they want it to look so much better, all they need to do is fill in the [pot]holes." Wischmeyer said.

Wischmeyer also urged fellow drivers to keep their cool.

"Don't get angry when you're sitting in traffic when its hot. Don't get road rage." Wischmeyer said.

MDOT asks drivers to visit MI-Drive at michigan.gov/drive for the latest closures, updates and delays.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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