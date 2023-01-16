Martin Luther Kind Jr. Day events and volunteer opportunities in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A day honoring the late reverend with service opportunities, and if you're looking for ways to help around your community or looking for ways to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr., here are a few ways you can.

Women's Center of Greater Lansing

The Women's Center of Greater Lansing is looking for volunteers for its Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event.

The organization will be painting its space and updating its colors to make sure it's an inviting environment to whoever walks in.

Volunteers will be helping set up, prep and paint and, of course, clean up.

The event kicks off at 8:45 a.m. and will go until 5 p.m.

Supplies for the day have been covered thanks to a grant and generous donor.

More information on how to sign up can be found here.

East Lansing

East Lansing is also having a volunteer workday from 9 to 11 a.m.

This event is to remove invasive plant species like garlic mustard and buckthorn at Harrison Meadows Park.

Volunteers should wear long sleeves, long pants, boots and work gloves that you don't mind getting dirty.

The city of East Lansing will provide work gloves, tools and refreshments.

There will also be a 2023 MLK Commemorative March in East Lansing starting at Beaumont Towner at 9 a.m.

Allen Neighborhood Center

The Allen Neighborhood Center will also be having a volunteer workday.

Staff will be working with volunteers to paint signs and fence posts, relocate a shed and distribute The Eastside Neighbor newsletter.

Michigan State University

If you don't have the time to volunteer but still want to give back, MSU is hosting a Stuff the Library event to benefit Flint Community Schools.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration Planning Committee has a goal of $15,000 and over 1,000 books donated. So far, they have raised almost $3,000.

Monetary donations can be made here.

You can also purchase books on their Amazon wishlist to have them sent directly to the committee or books can be dropped off at the Worklife Office on MSU's campus.

Commemorative Lunch

Back for the first time since 2020, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Mid-Michigan is hosting its 38th annual celebration luncheon happening at 11 a.m. at the Lansing Center.

Fred Gray, a 92 year-old still practicing attorney, will headline the commission. He represented Rosa Parks and King and played a key role in landmark civil rights cases. He was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Honor from President Joe Biden in July.

