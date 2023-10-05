Manufacturing week: Lansing Community College is showing local students the possibilities in the industry

Manufacturing day falls on the first Friday of October each year and Lansing Community College is hosting manufacturing week

Students of all ages are given the opportunity to explore the manufacturing industry through hands on labs and experienced instructors

LCC professors wants students to see there is more to the manufacturing industry than just automotive

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Behind contract negotiations, striking workers, and the ongoing UAW battle with the Big 3 is a manufacturing industry that's constantly changing...

"The focus is always going to be automotive in many ways"

So during manufacturing week here at Lansing Community College .... The goal is to show students that the industry is bigger than it seems..

"We're not just teaching students to go and work for the automotive we're teaching them to go to places that make medical implants, we're teaching them to produce the chairs that people are sitting on at home"

And LCC professors are ensuring students from across the Lansing School District are prepared for their future...

Through labs, hands on experience and instructed lessons students will see in the ins and outs of an industry that is constantly evolving and getting thrust into the spotlight

"Does this make you want to stray away from it or does it make you want to go in the manufacturing industry even more?" "I think it makes me want to go more into it because people are fighting to get better pay and to be safer"

A new generation of manufactures

"I mean even just being in welding you know knowledge about cars.. You can help with auto mechanic stuff"

Watching the shift in the industry and preparing to enter the industry... Their own way

"I want students to understand that they have a another pathway to that"

