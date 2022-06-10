Man stabbed during fight inside Lansing Township Walmart on Thursday, suspect arrested

LANSING, Mich. — A 20-year-old man was stabbed during a fight inside the Walmart in Lansing Township on Thursday.

The stabbing took place around 1 p.m. inside the Walmart store at 3225 Towne Centre Blvd.

The man was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition but is expected to live, according to a news release from the Lansing Township Police Department.

Police say the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Alejandro Valentine Valdez-Rivera, left the store after the fight and slashed the tire on the other man's car before fleeing the scene.

Valdez-Rivera was out on bond through Ingham County courts as well as on probation through Eaton County courts "for various charges and was wearing a tether," according to the release.

Through his tether, Valdez-Rivera was found at a restaurant in East Lansing and was arrested at around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Valdez-Rivera is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

