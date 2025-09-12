Man shot on Vicky Court in Lansing Thursday night, police investigating

LANSING, MI — A 25-year-old man is recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Lansing Thursday night.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Vicky Court, according to police. The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Lansing Police Department.

