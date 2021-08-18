Man charged in connection with Capitol riot was Haslett football star, romance novel cover model

LANSING, Mich. — Logan Barnhart, the Lansing man charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, is a machine operator, body builder, romance novel cover model and former Haslett High School football star.

Barnhart, 40, was arrested Tuesday.

Court documents allege Barnhart forcibly assaulted a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer with a baton, flag pole and crutch and knowingly entered and remained in a restricted building and grounds where the vice president and vice president-elect were visiting.

He could not be reached for comment. His parents and his attorney declined to comment on the case.

He was identified with the help of a group called Sedition Hunters, whose goal is to assist the FBI in identifying those who committed crimes during the capitol insurrection, has been searching for Barnhart for months.

They referred to him as "Catsweat," because of a caterpillar construction sweatshirt he was wearing in a video from the riot.

In April, the group found a video of Barnhart at a Trump rally prior to the riots without his sunglasses. When Sedition Hunters posted pictures from that video, searchers could compare it to photos from Barnhart's social media.

As a Haslett High School senior, Barnhart rushed 2,016 yards to lead the Vikings to the 1998 class 3 state finals, where they were routed by 42-6 by Menominee.

The following spring, he was arrested during the 1999 East Lansing riot sparked by the Michigan State University Men's basketball team's loss to Duke in the NCAA Final Four. He pleaded guilty to unlawful assembly, a felony.

He later played football for Saginaw Valley State University.

Barnhart became a competitive bodybuilder and photos of him shirtless appeared on the covers of romance novels, among them“Stepbrother UnSEALed: A Bad Boy Military Romance."

A Linkedin page that appears to belong to Barnhart says he's a heavy machine operator and pipe layer with Barnhart and Son Construction in Holt.

Barnhart is one of 12 Michigan residents charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot.

