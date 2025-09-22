Man arraigned on homicide charges in Ingham County

LANSING, Mich. — A 30-year-old man was arraigned today in connection with the July 20 shooting that killed 36-year-old DeAndre Campbell.

WATCH: Here's what happens when you call 911 Here's what happens when you call 911

According to Lansing Police, they responded to a shooting incident on the 3800 block of Wilson Rd. where they found Campbell with a gunshot wound. He soon died of his injuries.

The Lansing Prosecutor's Office filed charges on August 27.

Monday, Montez Hopkins, a 30-year-old man, was charged with homicide and six firearm charges:



Carrying a weapon with unlawful intent

Carrying a concealed weapon

Being a prohibited person (felon) in possession of a firearm

Three counts of felony firearm (associated with the homicide, felon in possession, and weapon/unlawful intent charges)

Hopkins was also charged as a habitual offender, third offense, due to being convicted in 2020 for unarmed robbery and in 2021 for being a felon in possession of a firearm, both in the Ingham County Circuit Court.

Hopkins was a parolee for his 2021 conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He was arrested and returned to prison on a parole violation.

READ PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lansing police arrest suspect in Wilson Avenue homicide

Hopkins was arraigned on Monday on the above charges in 54-A District Court.

During his arraignment, his bond was denied.

Hopkins continues to serve his 2021 firearms sentence in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Hopkins will be back in court for a Probable Cause Conference on Tuesday, October 2, and a Preliminary Examination on Tuesday, October 9.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.