Man arraigned on homicide charges in Ingham County

LANSING, Mich. — A 30-year-old man was arraigned today in connection with the July 20 shooting that killed 36-year-old DeAndre Campbell.
WATCH: Here's what happens when you call 911
According to Lansing Police, they responded to a shooting incident on the 3800 block of Wilson Rd. where they found Campbell with a gunshot wound. He soon died of his injuries.
The Lansing Prosecutor's Office filed charges on August 27.
Monday, Montez Hopkins, a 30-year-old man, was charged with homicide and six firearm charges:
- Carrying a weapon with unlawful intent
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Being a prohibited person (felon) in possession of a firearm
- Three counts of felony firearm (associated with the homicide, felon in possession, and weapon/unlawful intent charges)
Hopkins was also charged as a habitual offender, third offense, due to being convicted in 2020 for unarmed robbery and in 2021 for being a felon in possession of a firearm, both in the Ingham County Circuit Court.
Hopkins was a parolee for his 2021 conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He was arrested and returned to prison on a parole violation.
READ PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lansing police arrest suspect in Wilson Avenue homicide
Hopkins was arraigned on Monday on the above charges in 54-A District Court.
During his arraignment, his bond was denied.
Hopkins continues to serve his 2021 firearms sentence in the Michigan Department of Corrections.
Hopkins will be back in court for a Probable Cause Conference on Tuesday, October 2, and a Preliminary Examination on Tuesday, October 9.
Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app
You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.