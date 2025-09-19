Lansing police arrest suspect in Wilson Avenue homicide

LANSING, Mich — A 30-year-old man is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in the 3800 block of Wilson Avenue, according to the Lansing Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 3:48 a.m. Sunday July 20 and found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound under his armpit. The Lansing Fire Department provided medical assistance before transporting the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they do not believe this was a random act. The investigation remains active as authorities work to determine the sequence of events and details of the incident.

