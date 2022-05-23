Man and teen boy from Haslett killed in Chester Township car crash

LANSING, Mich. — A 47-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy from Haslett died Sunday night following a car accident in Chester Township.
Eaton County Sheriff's office said an 18-year-old man from Charlotte was driving southbound when he collided with a car carrying the man and boy along with a 47-year old woman.
The cars crashed at the intersection of North Cochran Road and East Vermontville Highway, causing one car to veer off the road and hit a utility pole.
Eaton County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call at 9:21 p.m. The man and boy died at the scene, while the woman was taken to the hospital for serious injuries. Information released by police did not say whether the 18-year-old man was injured.
Officials are investigating the accident and do not believe that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
