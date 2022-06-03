Man and 2 teen boys shot in Lansing in 3 separate incidents

LANSING, Mich. — Two teenage boys and a 39-year-old man were shot in Lansing late Thursday and early Friday morning.

The first shooting occurred near the intersection of Westmoreland Avenue and Hyland Street on the citys' west side. A 16-year-old boy from Eaton County was shot in the leg and arm while walking near the intersection around 8:45 p.m. Someone fired the gun from a light colored SUV, police said. The car then drove south down Westmoreland.

The boy was taken to a local hospital before police arrived on scene.

The second shooting happened on the 2900 block of Cabot Drive around 12:35 a.m. Friday. A 17-year-old boy from Ingham County was shot in the leg while walking down the street with friends The boy was taken to a local hospital.

The boy is reported to be in fair condition. Police are investigating the incident to see if it is related to a shooting on the same block on May 30.

Finally, police were called to the 1300 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:30 a.m. A 39-year-old Lansing man was shot in the abdomen and hit with a pistol.

Police say the man was picked up by a female friend and an acquaintance. As the three were driving, the acquaintance pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the female driver. He then directed her to drive to Indiana Avenue and forced the two out of the car.

After hitting and shooting the man, the acquaintance left, police said, taking the car, a 2004 Pontiac Grand AM.

The Lansing Fire Department took the man to a local hospital in fair condition.

There have been no arrests in any of the incidents.

