Man, 33, dead, children injured after Tuesday crash on U.S. 127

LANSING, Mich. — A 33-year-old man is dead and four children injured after a Tuesday afternoon crash on U.S. 127.

Police said the car was traveling northbound U.S 127 at about 3:30 p.m., left the roadway and then struck an abutment at Dunckel Road.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. A 4-year-old boy, 4-year-old girl, 3-year-old boy and a 7-month-old baby were treated for injuries. All kids are now in stable condition.

Police are still investigating the accident and the cause is unclear. Anyone with information is asked to call Lansing police at (517) 483-4600.

